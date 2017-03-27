Austrian national found guilty of terror-related crimes

VIENNA — An Austrian court has found a man guilty of terrorism-linked charges for spreading Islamic State group propaganda, and sentenced him to prison.

The court in the western city of Linz convicted the Austrian national for "participation in a terrorist organization." The man, who is not being identified in accordance with Austrian privacy laws, has been given an 18-month prison sentence, three months of which are suspended.

The man was accused of spreading videos of radical Islamic preachers and beheadings prepared by Islamic State. The court was told Monday that police started investigating him after he hung an IS flag from his balcony several years ago.

He acknowledged interest in Islamic State but denied being part of the group.

