Austrian house where Hitler was born to house charity agency

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 15, 2016

VIENNA — Austrian government officials have decided to transform the home where Adolf Hitler was born into a base for a charity, not tear down the property as some demanded.

Thursday's decision comes a day after lawmakers overwhelmingly approved an Interior Ministry bill to dispossess the owner, who had refused to sell the empty building in Braunau am Inn, a town on Austria's border with Germany.

Provincial governor Josef Puehringer says destroying the structure would have fueled accusations of "tearing down a piece of burdensome history."

Instead, officials want to remodel the property's facade to eliminate its draw as a shrine for admirers of the Nazi dictator, who was born in the house in 1889.

Puehringer says the house will be offered to an agency running a workshop for disabled people.
 

This Sept. 27, 2012 file picture shows an exterior view of Adolf Hitler's birth house, front, in Braunau am Inn, Austria. Austria's government said on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016 that it plans to tear down the house where Hitler was born and replace it with a new building.
Kerstin Joensson/AP file photo

