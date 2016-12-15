Austrian house where Hitler was born to house charity agency
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 15, 2016
VIENNA — Austrian government officials have decided to transform the home where Adolf Hitler was born into a base for a charity, not tear down the property as some demanded.
Thursday's decision comes a day after lawmakers overwhelmingly approved an Interior Ministry bill to dispossess the owner, who had refused to sell the empty building in Braunau am Inn, a town on Austria's border with Germany.
Provincial governor Josef Puehringer says destroying the structure would have fueled accusations of "tearing down a piece of burdensome history."
Instead, officials want to remodel the property's facade to eliminate its draw as a shrine for admirers of the Nazi dictator, who was born in the house in 1889.
Puehringer says the house will be offered to an agency running a workshop for disabled people.
