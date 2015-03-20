Austrian government narrowly averts collapse with new plan

Austria's government coalition parties hammered out a new policy agenda for the 18 months until the next scheduled election, averting the threat of snap vote that could bring the populist right to power.

Chancellor Christian Kern of the center-left Social Democrats and Reinhold Mitterlehner of the conservative People's Party declined to comment on details of the plan in separate remarks after talks ended in Vienna Sunday night. They will present it to President Alexander Van der Bellen on Monday and seek approval by their parties' leaderships before presenting it to the public, they said.

"We agreed on a good program that represents the intersection of our ideas very well," Kern said. "It's a pragmatic program that shows the focus on employment and growth, a modernization of the educational system, and how to prepare our economy for future challenges."

The coalition of Austria's two main centrist parties, which has ruled the country for 42 out of 72 years since World War II, has become increasingly fragile in the past decade. Disagreements on pension, welfare, tax and security policies have bogged the government down, causing acrimony and bickering.

Still, neither party has much to gain from abandoning the coalition and triggering early elections as both are losing support to the populist Freedom Party, which would clearly be the strongest party if national elections were held now, according to opinion polls.

In an effort to end the squabbling within his government, Kern demanded that all ministers sign off on the new pact, a request that was refused by combative conservative Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka in an interview with the Kurier daily, signaling that the agreement may still stumble in the final stretch.

Highlights of the program include tax relief measures for companies that are hiring, measures to keep older workers employed for longer, a reintroduction of university tuition fees, tighter security measures and a ban for religious veils that hide the face, and for headscarves for police, judges and prosecutors, according to Kurier.

Kern, the former chief executive officer of the state railway system, took office in May after his predecessor Werner Faymann resigned and triggered the latest round of talks last week when he said that "there is no need for this government" if it couldn't "put results on the table."