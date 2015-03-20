As Europe threatens to curb vaccine exports to Britain, the post-Brexit rift widens

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

BERLIN — The European Commission proposed new limits on coronavirus vaccine exports on Wednesday, in a move that could widen the rift between the European Union and its former member state Britain.

Though the revised rules would not constitute an outright ban, they would make reciprocity, a country's epidemiological situation and its vaccination rate key criteria for export approval.

Expected to be in place for at least six weeks, the curbs could have a particularly strong impact on Britain, which has so far received over 10 million doses from plants inside the E.U. — more than any other non-E.U. destination — but has exported no vaccines back to the bloc. After a months-long lockdown, Britain now has one of Europe's lowest daily case numbers per capita and it has partially vaccinated over 40% of its population compared with just 9% in Germany and France.

Lagging far behind the United States, Britain and other countries in its vaccination campaign, the E.U. has seen a resurgence of the virus that has forced numerous governments to reimpose tighter restrictions. E.U. officials say a key reason for the delays has been British-Swedish vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca's failure to meet its production targets for the bloc.

The path out of the pandemic is also being seen as a critical post-Brexit test, pitting the 27-nation bloc's communal approach against its former member's go-it-alone model.

Britain's departure meant it could negotiate is own vaccine deals without having to worry about unity or equity. It didn't spend as long as the E.U. did negotiating prices or sorting through liability questions. It was able to move faster and take greater risks than the E.U. would tolerate.

E.U. officials have defended their approach, saying it ensured that poorer countries in the bloc were not left behind. Officials have also cited the bloc's commitment to supply other countries with doses, while Britain and the United States have not.

Whereas more than 64 million doses had been distributed across E.U. member states and associated countries by the middle of this month, at least 41 million were exported outside the E.U.

"But open roads should run in both directions," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was quoted as saying in a release on Wednesday.

A British government spokesperson said in a response on Wednesday that "we are all fighting the same pandemic" and that Britain "will continue to work with our European partners."

The European proposal for new export curbs comes two weeks after European Council President Charles Michel singled out both Britain and the United States for having "imposed an outright ban on the export of vaccines or vaccine components produced on their territory."

The Biden administration has since announced its intention to send some doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine — not yet approved for use in the United States — to Mexico and Canada.

Meanwhile, E.U. negotiations with Britain have stalled as both sides insisted this week that they are in the right. While they have accused each other of vaccine nationalism for weeks, the most recent tensions have centered around access to doses produced at an AstraZeneca plant in the Netherlands. Both argue they should receive priority access.

European leaders are due to meet virtually on Thursday to discuss further measures at a summit that will also be attended by President Biden.

So far, European nations have only been allowed to block vaccine exports if they deem a company to be in violation of its contractual obligations. That clause has until now been activated once — by Italy — to halt the export of 250,000 AstraZeneca doses to Australia.

The E.U. could face another test of its strategy in the form of an enormous stockpile of doses — some 30 million, at a finishing plant outside of Rome. By comparison, the E.U. said last week that it was expecting to receive 30 million doses from AstraZeneca during the entire first quarter.

Since Monday — in an extra layer of scrutiny — Italian authorities had been performing checks on every outgoing truck, the executive, Mario Gargiulo, said.

An AstraZeneca statement said Wednesday that 13 million of the doses were destined for low-income countries through the COVAX partnership, and 16 million would be distributed to the E.U. later this month and next.

"It is incorrect to describe this as a stockpile," the company's statement said. "The process of manufacturing vaccines is very complex and time consuming. In particular, vaccine doses must wait for quality control clearance after the filling of vials is completed."

But concerns that broader E.U. export curbs may also impact international deliveries into the E.U. are expected to be one point of discussion during the upcoming summit on Thursday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday that she is not in favor of an outright export ban, citing the risk that international supply chains could get disrupted as a result.

Speaking on British television over the weekend, U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the E.U. would face "reputational damage" if it went ahead with the export curbs.

"It will be counterproductive," Wallace told the BBC. Trying to "build walls around this would only damage both E.U. citizens and the United Kingdom."

After days of heated exchanges between European and U.K. officials, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought to deescalate tensions this week. Asked at a Tuesday evening news conference if Britain would share vaccine orders from the plant in the Netherlands, Johnson struck a conciliatory tone.

"We're all fighting the same pandemic ... and vaccines are an international operation," Johnson said. Britain didn't "believe in blockades of any kind of vaccines or vaccine material," he said, adding that he was "encouraged" by similar sentiment from the continent.

Later in the evening, Johnson reportedly told Conservative lawmakers that "capitalism" and "greed" were behind the success of the British vaccine rollout.

"The reason we have the vaccine success is because of capitalism, because of greed, my friends," Johnson said, according to the Sun newspaper. He was speaking on Zoom to a group of Conservative lawmakers.

Unnamed government sources told various British media outlets that the comments were off-the-cuff and not about the argument with Brussels over vaccine supply. The Sun newspaper said that Johnson told lawmakers on the Zoom call "I regret saying it" and "forget I said that."

Ariès reported from Brussels, and Adam reported from London. The Washington Post's Chico Harlan and Stefano Pitrelli in Rome contributed to this report.