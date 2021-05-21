Army police car overturns in Kaiserslautern accident, soldier not seriously hurt

A U.S. military policeman lost control of his vehicle May 21, 2021, hit a parked car and then overturned, blocking Kaiserstrasse in Kaiserslautern, Germany, near Pulaski Barracks, local police said.

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — A military police soldier’s vehicle landed on its side after striking a parked car in the city’s Einsiedlerhof neighborhood early Friday, Kaiserslautern police and Army officials said.

The soldier, assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, wasn’t seriously hurt, a 21st Theater Sustainment Command spokesman said.

Police said the driver appeared to have been distracted before hitting a car parked on Kaiserstrasse, a two-lane road near Pulaski Barracks with several businesses catering to the U.S. military community.

The military police car “pushed the parked car to the sidewalk and then it overturned,” said Bernhard Christian Erfort, a Kaiserslautern police spokesman.

The vehicle landed on its left side in the middle of the road, blocking traffic for hours until 12:30 p.m., police said.

German and U.S. emergency personnel responded to the wreck and both cars had to be towed away.

The estimated damage to both vehicles was in the tens of thousands of euros, police said.

The soldier, who name wasn’t provided, was taken to the hospital for evaluation, German police said.

Stars and Stripes reporter Jennifer H. Svan contributed to this report.

kloeckner.marcus@stripes.com



