Army in Europe starts new resume database to make it easier for spouses to get jobs

STUTTGART, Germany — The Army in Europe has launched a website to better connect spouses and veterans with on-post jobs, which military officials hope will help address the problem of family unemployment overseas.

The site, called EURCivJobs was created last month by U.S. Army Europe and Africa.

It aims to simplify how job seekers find work in the European theater, and will make it easier for managers to find and hire prospective employees, said Suzanne Torres, U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s civilian personnel director.

Applicants and hiring managers otherwise have to go through the USAJobs website, the clearing house for federal employment.

“This is about being more proactive,” Torres said.

Job seekers upload their resume to EURCivJobs, provide contact and eligibility information, fill out a self-assessment based on their areas of expertise and knowledge, and, “if suitable positions become available, we enable USAREUR-AF hiring officials to find you,” the site says.

Resumes can be submitted ahead of relocating to Europe to have a job lined up before arriving, Torres said.

The site is limited to U.S. citizens. Green card holders and other noncitizens are provided a link to a page for local national jobs upon filling out a site profile.

The problem of family unemployment has dogged the military for decades. At overseas locations, off-post job opportunities are limited by language, cultural differences and government requirements.

There are roughly 605,000 spouses of active duty U.S. service members, according to a January Government Accountability Office report on the difficulties dependents face in the job market.

“These spouses may face conditions associated with the military lifestyle that make it challenging to start or maintain a career, including frequent moves and difficulties transferring occupational licenses,” the GAO said.

Lack of career opportunities for spouses can negatively affect military retention rates, Torres said.

In 2020, USAREUR-AF hired 170 spouses and family members through direct hiring efforts such as job fairs, Torres said. The new resume database could boost those numbers.

“I would love to see this become a DOD program eventually,” Torres said.

vandiver.john@stripes.com

Twitter: @john_vandiver