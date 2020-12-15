Army exchanges in Stuttgart, Bavaria to stay open as Germany toughens up coronavirus restrictions

A line formsoutside the barbershop at the Kaiserslautern Military Community Center on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, a day before strict new coronavirus measures were to go in effect in Germany. Hairdressers are among non-essential businesses set to close until at last Jan. 10 under the new rules.

STUTTGART, Germany – Army shopping malls and other facilities at numerous garrisons in Germany will remain open, even as many host nation retailers are forced to shut their doors starting Wednesday when tougher coronavirus rules take effect, officials said.

While Germany has ordered a raft of small businesses to close, including retailers that sell nonessential goods like clothing or toys, to try to bring down the high number of coronavirus infections in the country, the Post Exchange in Stuttgart – home to U.S. European and Africa Commands – will continue to operate, garrison commander Col. Jason Condrey said in a statement Monday.

“All garrison-provided services that are currently open will remain open with our COVID mitigation strategies in place,” he said.

That includes on-base fitness centers and shopettes, the statement said. German gyms were ordered to close in early November, but supermarkets, like base shopettes, are exempt from the closure order because they sell food and other products that are deemed essential.

The leaders of Germany’s 16 states and the federal government on Sunday said only grocery stores, health food stores, pharmacies, shops that sell specialty goods for babies, pet supply stores, gas stations, bicycle and car workshops, and banks can remain open to the public as of Wednesday, when new coronavirus restrictions take effect.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said the government was forced to impose the tougher restrictions after November’s “lockdown light” – which restricted restaurants and bars to takeout only, banned large gatherings, shuttered entertainment and recreation facilities including cinemas and gyms, barred overnight hotel stays for leisure purposes, but allowed retailers to remain open – failed to stop the spread of the virus.

While the PX at Stuttgart will remain open, German vendors who operate barber and beauty salons as well as other small retail establishments on post were expected to close, Condrey said.

And while people with base access can continue to shop in the Exchange for now, they have to abide by an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew that’s in effect in Baden-Wuerttemberg, where Stuttgart is based, the Army said. Residents must remain at home unless they have a compelling reason to go out at night, such as for work, to seek medical care, walk pets or attend family gatherings between December 24-26, it said.

They must also have a good reason to leave their homes during the day, including shopping for essential items, attending religious services, or exercising outdoors. Gatherings of up to five people, not counting children 14 or younger, from a maximum of two households are also allowed during the day, the garrison said on its website.

The Army in Bavaria will also keep its post exchange open, officials there said.

Air Force officials had not yet announced by early Tuesday afternoon whether retailers such as the Exchange at the sprawling Kaiserslautern Military Community Center at Ramstein Air Base will stay open.

Germany’s public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute, reported 14,432 new coronavirus infections and 500 deaths from the illness caused by the virus Tuesday compared to the day before. The total number of cases in the country was at 1,351, 510, of which 22,475 have died since the start of the outbreak in March, data posted on RKI’s website show.

vandiver.john@stripes.com

Twitter: @john_vandiver

