Army 4-star headquarters has new motto for Europe, Africa mission

“Stronger Together” is the new command slogan, replacing the nearly 7-year-old guiding mantra of “Strong Europe,” the Army announced Friday.

The change was needed given the command’s expanded mission, which now includes Africa after the consolidation that elevated USAREUR-AF to a four-star command led by Gen. Christopher Cavoli. In November, U.S. Army Europe merged with U.S. Army Africa, which fall under the command of Cavoli’s Wiesbaden headquarters.

“The consolidation was a historic moment for us, and it’s important to show that we are moving forward as a command,” U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Abernethy said in a statement. “This new slogan says it all: We really are ‘Stronger Together.’”

The new name came after a contest that generated more than 200 submissions.

Entries included “Commitment Across Continents,” “Freedom Forward,” “Strength Through Unity” and “Bridging Continents.”

“Stronger Together” was submitted by multiple people and was the pick of U.S. Army Europe and Africa leadership, the command said.

The Army appears to have opted for command cohesion over originality, since U.S. European Command’s motto also is “Stronger Together.”

The togetherness theme also gels with informal Africa Command slogans. Over the years, AFRICOM commanders during speeches have liked to reference the African proverb: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”

“I’m happy with our new slogan, and it’s been fun seeing how creative people got with their submissions,” Abernethy said. “But, more importantly, I’m glad we were able to come together as a community in making our decision.”

The roots of the “Strong Europe motto” go back to 2014, when former commander Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges sought a more muscular communication strategy as the Army built up on the Continent. The motto also connected to the service’s recruiting slogan, “Army Strong,” which was replaced by “What’s Your Army” in 2019.

