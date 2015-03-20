Alleged French Islamic State recruiter charged after 4 years in Syria
By ANGELA CHARLTON | Associated Press | Published: January 22, 2017
PARIS — A 23-year-old French man whom international authorities allege was a leading recruiter for the Islamic State group has been arrested and given preliminary terrorism charges in France.
A judicial official said Sunday that Kevin Guiavarch will remain in custody pending further investigation.
Guiavarch was handed preliminary charges Saturday of association with terrorist criminals and financing terrorism, said the official, who was not authorized to be publicly named giving details about an ongoing investigation.
The United Nation's terrorist sanctions list says Guiavarch joined jihadists in Syria in 2012, initially the Al-Qaida-affiliated Al-Nusra Front and then IS after its formation in 2014. He was added to the list in 2014 on suspicion of recruiting and financing terrorism.
Hundreds of French fighters have joined IS, which has staged repeated attacks in France.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Air Force keeps tools at the ready by putting them under wraps
China notes progress in ties under Obama
Kennedy: Serving as ambassador to Japan ‘greatest privilege of my life’
Under Trump's spotlight, NATO chiefs see larger counterterrorism role
Military deploys radar to monitor North Korean missile
As Cuban tourism booms, US travel companies wonder what Trump will do