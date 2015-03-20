Alexei Navalny accuses Kremlin of poisoning him in first video appearance since suspected attack

His hands sometimes shake. He lost about 25 pounds. Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny appeared in his first video interview since he was poisoned with a nerve agent in August, repeating accusations that Russian intelligence services were behind the attack.

Navalny, 44, spoke for about two hours with prominent Russian YouTube blogger Yury Dud in a segment dated Monday.

In the interview, Navalny accused Russian intelligence services of poisoning him with a substance linked to the Novichok group of nerve agents, which have been associated with other attacks that Western officials think were carried out by Russian operatives.

Navalny told Dud that he is undergoing physical therapy and that it could be several months before he is fully recovered.

“My hands shake,” Navalny said during the interview, stretching out a hand to demonstrate. “If I drink water out of the bottle,” he continued, pointing to a plastic one by his chair, “it’ll be a bit of a sight how I do it like that. I’m getting better with each day.”

Navalny, who remains in Germany after his release from a Berlin hospital, said in an interview published last week by the German magazine Der Spiegel that he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the attack on him.

Navalny fell violently ill aboard a flight from Siberia to Moscow on Aug. 20. He later was transferred to Berlin for treatment, but Russian authorities have rejected the medical findings in Germany and elsewhere that a Novichok-linked nerve agent was used.

On Tuesday, a global chemical watchdog group also confirmed the assessment that Navalny was stricken by the Soviet-era nerve agent, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said Tuesday.

A statement by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, or OPCW, said it conducted analyses of samples taken from Navalny and “agree with the results already from special laboratories in Germany, Sweden and France.”

In the video interview, Navalny said he was targeted because Russian authorities think he poses a threat to Putin’s ruling party in next year’s parliamentary elections.

“They understood that there were big, big problems threatening them ahead of elections for the State Duma [parliament],” he said, according to Reuters. The Kremlin has denied any connection.

Right before falling ill, Navalny had been in Serbia to conduct an anti-corruption investigation and to campaign for candidates in an upcoming regional election.

In recent years, he has become one of Putin’s most vocal and influential critics, in part because of his strategy of combining protests and anti-corruption campaigns to take on the Kremlin.

Navalny’s interview on Dud’s YouTube page has been viewed more than 3.8 million times. Navalny, whose wife also appeared on the segment, is not welcome on Russian state-run media.