Albania promotes 1st woman as army general
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 16, 2016
TIRANA, Albania — Albania's Defense Ministry says a woman has been promoted to the rank of general, a first for the nation.
A statement from the ministry, which is run by a female minister, Mimi Kodheli, said Wednesday that Manushaqe Shehu, 51, was named a brigade general by the president, who is also commander general of the country's army.
Shehu, commander of the recruits' academy, joins five male generals.
Shehu graduated from the country's military academy and has undergone many post-university school and training programs, including one in France.
Women in uniform make up 14 percent of Albania's 8,500 military personnel.
