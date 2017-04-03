Albania PM calls Montenegro NATO entry historic for Balkans
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: April 3, 2017
PODGORICA, Montenegro -- Albania's prime minister says neighboring Montenegro's upcoming accession into NATO is a "historic event" for the troubled Balkan region.
Prime Minister Edi Rama said Monday that Montenegro's entry into the military alliance would mean that the "entire Adriatic and Ionian coast will become a zone of NATO."
Montenegro is slated to join NATO once all 28 member states confirm the entry in their parliaments. The U.S. Senate gave its approval last week.
Russia strongly opposes NATO's expansion in the Balkans. Montenegro accuses Moscow of plotting an election day coup in October to try to keep the country out of the alliance.
Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic says he expects accession opponents to organize protests ahead of parliamentary ratification of the entry protocol in coming weeks.
Markovic says protests are "legitimate."
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Colorado woman's remains found under grave of WWII veteran
Congress rolls back rules on hunting, broadband privacy
Experts call for creation of 'red teams' to challenge climate science
Vietnam vets reflect on life in the trenches, ostracization and yearning for acceptance
Uruguay continues search for missing crew of S. Korean ship
Red Sox, Nationals savor inspiring tour of US Naval Academy