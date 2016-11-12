Albania arrests ex-rebel fighter in Syria, finds explosives
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 12, 2016
TIRANA, Albania — Albanian police say they have arrested a former rebel fighter in Syria and found an explosive device and ammunition at his home.
A police statement Saturday said Ervin Duka, 29, was arrested in Guras village 75 miles east of the capital Tirana. A TNT explosive device and 89 rounds of ammunition were found at his home.
Local media reported Duka went to Syria in 2014 and returned the same year after becoming injured in fighting there. A police official confirmed that, declining to be named due to the sensitivity of the case, which is still under investigation.
Police did not link Duka with the other 15-member group arrested a week ago in Albania and neighboring Kosovo and Macedonia, accused of links to the Islamic State group in Syria.
