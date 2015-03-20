After Berlin attack, Europe ponders new security protections for holiday markets

Police, left, patrol the Christmas market in Stuttgart, Germany, home to the headquarters of U.S. European and African commands.

PARIS — The Christmas market is one of the hallmarks of European holiday cheer — a tradition that, for centuries, has brought revelers out in the cold to enjoy mulled wine, traditional sweets and craftsman goods.

But when a massive black truck plowed through crowds at one such market in Berlin on Monday night — killing at least 12 in what authorities are now calling a presumed terrorist attack — it struck again at fears in an age of militant-driven bloodshed.

The question is well known: How to balance the open spirit of events such as the Christmas markets with the need for greater security? An answer is frustratingly difficult to pin down.

With bustling crowds crammed into tight, narrow spaces, Christmas markets are natural targets for possible terrorist plots. Worse, they are difficult — and maybe even impossible — to protect as they stretch across plazas and into corner streets and alleys.

This sense is particularly acute in France, which has suffered the worst of the terrorist violence in Europe in the past two years. More than 230 have died here since January 2015 — including 86 in a similar truck attack in July, when a man inspired by the Islamic State drove through crowds gathered in Nice to celebrate Bastille Day, France's national holiday.

And Christmas markets in France have been found among the plans of suspected terrorists recently apprehended by authorities. Last month, French authorities said they foiled a terrorist plot that would have targeted, among other places, the market along Paris' Champs Elysées, the grandest boulevard in the French capital.

Likewise - after a slew of arrests were made in November in Strasbourg, home to France's largest Christmas market - the eastern French city has been on high alert, even threatening to cancel its famous holiday event if it received significant threats.

The vulnerability of Christmas markets is not a recent anxiety, either. In 2000, French police apprehended four Islamists of Algerian origin accused of planning to detonate a bomb at the Strasbourg Christmas market.

On Tuesday, in the aftermath of the Berlin attack, the French interior ministry released a statement pledging heightened security at markets across France.

"All security forces will keep to a maximum level of vigilance. Security at Christmas markets will be reinforced with immediate effect," the statement read.

Already, an increased police presence could be felt at the markets in central Paris, where officers patrolled as shoppers and tourists paused at stalls to browse for holiday gifts.

But, for officials and analysts across the continent, the question now is how - and if -these markets, or any open, public event, can actually be systematically secured.

Unlike other public events, such as the giant watch parties for the Euro 2016 soccer tournament held this summer or the "Paris Plages" beaches created on the banks of the Seine River, Christmas markets are not typically held in separate enclosures with entrances and exits.

Instead, they are often staged in large public squares or along central pedestrian thoroughfares, where commuters and passerby can linger and browse as they go about their daily routines. There are usually no security checks to enter and exit the markets: this would essentially mean performing pat-downs or identity checks on the thousands of people who walk down busy streets every hour.

And there is a Christmas market in virtually every major city and medium-sized town in France - with even more in Germany, where the tradition originated.

Bruno le Roux, France's Interior Minister, told Le Monde newspaper on Tuesday that his office had already ordered an increase in police patrols and soldiers in the country's famed Sentinelle squadron during the last 10 days of the year.

Le Roux was also quick to emphasize that he had encouraged local authorities across France to manage their own security strategy throughout the holiday season.

In London, Mayor Sadiq Khan said Tuesday pledged that the Metropolitan Police "will review all security plans in London in light of last night's events, and that keeping everyone safe remains in the highest priority for the Met Commissioner and for me."

Likewise, the police force said in a statement that it "has detailed plans for protecting public events over the Christmas and New Year period."