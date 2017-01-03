Afghan asylum-seeker sets himself on fire in Germany
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 3, 2017
BERLIN — German police say that a 19-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker has suffered serious burns after setting himself on fire at a supermarket warehouse in Bavaria.
Police said that the man poured gasoline over himself and set himself ablaze early Monday in Gaimersheim, a town between Nuremberg and Munich. He had bought the gasoline shortly before at a filling station.
The blaze was extinguished swiftly by other people at the scene, but the man was seriously injured.
The man's motives weren't immediately clear. Police say he was carrying a knife but didn't use it.
