Additional guard members called to assist at protest site

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota National Guard is requesting more soldiers and airmen to assist law enforcement officers dealing with Dakota Access Pipeline protesters in Morton County.

Maj. Amber Balken says about 90 guard members are on duty currently in Morton County. KFGO reported that Balken says that number is expected to increase to about 130 personnel in the next few days. She says the guard members will come from units "across the board."

Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, the leader of the state's National Guard, has said about $8 million has been spent to date on law enforcement and other costs related to the protests, centered in south-central North Dakota.

