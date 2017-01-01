6 die in New Year pileup on German highway
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 1, 2017
BERLIN -- Police say six people have been killed and thirteen injured in a crash on a foggy highway in southern Germany.
Bavarian police say the crash occurred an hour into the New Year on the A7 autobahn near Bad Groenenbach, about 75 miles west of Munich.
Police said five of those killed were traveling in a single car. Another victim was in a car that was crushed beneath a truck.
Separately, two drivers were killed when one of them drove in the wrong direction on the A61 highway about 60 kilometers west of Frankfurt early Sunday.
The ADAC auto club said Thursday that the death toll on German roads last year was about 3,280, down 5 percent from 2015.
