4 Syrian brothers face terrorism charges in Germany
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 12, 2017
BERLIN — German authorities say they've arrested four Syrian brothers on terrorism charges for allegedly fighting for an extremist group in their homeland five years ago.
Mustafa K., 41, Abdullah K., 39, Sultan K., 44, and Ahmed K., 51, whose last names weren't released according to privacy regulations, are accused of membership in a terrorist organization for fighting for the Nusra Front in the northern Syrian city Ras al-Ayn starting in late 2012.
Federal prosecutors said in a statement Monday the men were allegedly involved in the group's fight against Syrian government troops and Kurdish defense forces.
Mustafa and Sultan are also charged with war crimes for allegedly forcing civilians from the city and plundering their possessions.
Prosecutors refused to say when the brothers entered Germany.
