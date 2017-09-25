4 men on trial in Germany accused of killings in Syria
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 25, 2017
BERLIN — Four asylum-seekers have gone on trial in Germany accused of executing 36 members of Syrian security forces while they were members of the Nusra Front extremist group.
Prosecutors say the four men killed their victims — police officers, security officials and soldiers — at a garbage site in the Syrian city of Tabqa in March 2013.
The defendants appeared before Stuttgart's regional court Monday on charges of war crimes, murder and membership in a foreign terrorist organization.
The men, who came to Germany as refugees, were identified as 28-year-old Abdul Jawad A. K.; 24-year-old Abdoulfatah A.; 26-year-old Abdulrahman A. A.; and 35-year-old Abdalfatah H. A.
Their surnames weren't released because of German privacy rules.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Tal Afar victory ‘swift and decisive,’ Townsend says
DODEA’s first ‘21st-century school’ gets kudos at official opening
Sesame Street, USO team up again for European tour of US military bases
Air Force Academy a cappella group receives high praise on 'America's Got Talent'
NFL coaching great Marv Levy remembers the euphoria of V-J Day
47 years after Vietnam War secret mission, Green Beret to receive Medal of Honor