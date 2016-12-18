4 gunmen killed in Chechnya by police, regional leader says
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 18, 2016
MOSCOW -- Chechnya's regional leader says police in the Russian province have killed four suspected militants.
Ramzan Kadyrov said Sunday on Instagram that a group of gunmen attempted to launch attacks on police in the provincial capital, Grozny. During the overnight clash, they fired at police who tried to stop their vehicle. Police killed four gunmen and captured two others, who have been taken to a hospital.
Kadyrov hailed police for acting quickly to stop the gunmen.
The Kremlin has relied on Kadyrov to stabilize Chechnya after two separatist wars. The Chechen leader has used generous federal subsidies to rule the region like a personal fiefdom. International rights groups have accused his feared police force of abductions, torture and extrajudicial killings.
