3 people arrested in fire-bomb attack on Swedish synagogue
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 10, 2017
HELSINKI -- Three people have been arrested for allegedly throwing firebombs at a synagogue in the Swedish city of Goteborg.
No one was injured in the attack late Saturday during a youth event at the synagogue and the adjacent Jewish center in Sweden's second-largest city. Goteborg police spokesman Peter Nordengard said Sunday it is being investigated as an attempted arson. No injuries were reported.
Officials have increased security around the synagogue and at a Jewish center in capital of Stockholm.
Witness Allan Stutzinsky told the TT news agency he saw a dozen masked youths who threw objects into the garden surrounding the synagogue.
Demonstrations have taken place in Stockholm and Malmo in the past week over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
