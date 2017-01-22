2 US soldiers hurt in ammunition truck accident in Poland
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 22, 2017
WARSAW, Poland -- Poland's Defense Ministry says two U.S. soldiers have been hurt in an Army truck accident in southwestern Poland.
A ministry communique issued Sunday said the truck carrying tank ammunition skidded off a slippery road because the driver was going too fast for the winter road conditions.
Some of the ammunition for M-1 Abrams tanks the truck was hauling spilled onto the road leading to Zagan, where U.S. troops are based. The road was temporarily closed after the accident occurred after dark Saturday.
A spokesman for local firefighters, Capt. Dariusz Szymura, tells television station TVN24 that one of the soldiers was hospitalized.
About 3,500 U.S. troops are deploying to Poland under a plan approved by former President Barack Obama to ease the worry in a region nervous about Russian military activity.
