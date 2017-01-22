Quantcast

2 US soldiers hurt in ammunition truck accident in Poland

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 22, 2017

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland's Defense Ministry says two U.S. soldiers have been hurt in an Army truck accident in southwestern Poland.

A ministry communique issued Sunday said the truck carrying tank ammunition skidded off a slippery road because the driver was going too fast for the winter road conditions.

Some of the ammunition for M-1 Abrams tanks the truck was hauling spilled onto the road leading to Zagan, where U.S. troops are based. The road was temporarily closed after the accident occurred after dark Saturday.

A spokesman for local firefighters, Capt. Dariusz Szymura, tells television station TVN24 that one of the soldiers was hospitalized.

About 3,500 U.S. troops are deploying to Poland under a plan approved by former President Barack Obama to ease the worry in a region nervous about Russian military activity.

U.S. Army soldiers hold an American flag as they attend the official welcoming ceremony of the U.S. troops in Zagan, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.
KRZYSZTOF ZATYCKI/ASSOCIATED PRESS

