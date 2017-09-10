2 suspects in France face terror charges over explosives lab
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 10, 2017
PARIS — The counter-terrorism prosecutor in Paris says two men with links to an explosives lab discovered last week in an apartment near Paris have been handed preliminary charges for terrorist association and explosives manufacture.
Prosecutor Francois Molins said Sunday the two men detained, a 36-year-old apartment owner and another previously known to intelligence authorities, were aiming "to manufacture a bomb." But he said they had not yet formed a plan to carry out a specific attack.
Molins said the 36-year-old confessed to following Islamic State bomb-making videos using the explosive materials that could have produced between 3 to 4 kilograms (6 1/2 to 8 1/2 pounds) of the explosive TATP. Molins said the two admitted they wanted to join Islamic State.
A third man was released Sunday without being charged.
