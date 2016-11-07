2 more detained in Kosovo over alleged work for terror group

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo police say they have arrested two more people for alleged involvement in terror activities on behalf of the Islamic State group.

Seven others were arrested over the weekend in Kosovo and four in neighboring Albania as part of the same investigation.

Authorities say the suspects all were detained for allegedly funding or recruiting for the Islamic State group in Syria and for allegedly planning attacks in Kosovo and other Balkan countries.

A defense lawyer for one of the people arrested in Kosovo over the weekend disputed the charges and said officials have no proof.

Authorities in Kosovo and Albania say none of their citizens have joined extremist groups in Syria and Iraq during the last year, although Kosovo officials think about 70 of their citizens are active there.

