2 large earthquakes hit central Italy
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 18, 2017
ROME — Monitors say two earthquakes have hit central Italy in short succession, with tremors felt in the capital, Rome.
The German Research Centre for Geosciences, which operates a regional quake monitoring system, says a quake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 hit the region north of Amatrice at about 10:25 a.m. (0925 GMT) on Wednesday.
A second quake with the same magnitude hit the same area about 50 minutes later.
The mountainous Amatrice region was shaken by three quakes last year, killing nearly 300 people and causing significant damage to older buildings.
