2 doctors shot dead in attack in western Germany
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 15, 2016
BERLIN — German prosecutors say two doctors have been shot and killed in a medical practice in the western city of Marburg.
Prosecutors told the dpa news agency Thursday that according to their investigation "no other people were involved" in the shooting Thursday and said the public was not at risk.
The shooting occurred at a medical office near the city's main train station. Marburg is 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Frankfurt.
Marburg prosecutors gave no further information and did not answer phone messages or emails seeking comment.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Nancy Pelosi beats back challenge, is chosen as House Democratic leader
Trump promises relief for ‘Dreamers,’ but immigrant advocates are taking no chances
Mattis was a popular senior officer among his troops
S. Korean opposition party demands delay in THAAD
DODEA needles students into getting flu shots
Sen. Elizabeth Warren appointed to Senate Armed Services panel