2 doctors shot dead in attack in western Germany

BERLIN — German prosecutors say two doctors have been shot and killed in a medical practice in the western city of Marburg.

Prosecutors told the dpa news agency Thursday that according to their investigation "no other people were involved" in the shooting Thursday and said the public was not at risk.

The shooting occurred at a medical office near the city's main train station. Marburg is 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Frankfurt.

Marburg prosecutors gave no further information and did not answer phone messages or emails seeking comment.