2 Czechs arrested in Turkey, charged with terrorism
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 17, 2016
PRAGUE — A Czech official says two Czech nationals have been arrested in Turkey and charged with belonging to a terror group.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Michaela Lagronova says they were arrested Oct. 13 in the Sirnak province while trying to cross the border to Iraq.
Lagronova says the Turkish authorities found materials that linked them to YPG, a Kurdish group that has been battling the Islamic State militants with the aid of U.S. airstrikes but Turkey considers its members terrorists.
She says the ministry has contact with them through their lawyer and is trying to use all means to get them deported to the Czech Republic.
The pro-government Daily Sabah identified the two as Miroslav Farkas and Marketa Vselichova, who have previously expressed their support for the Kurdish forces in interviews with Czech media.
