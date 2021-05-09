173rd Airborne Brigade soldier seriously injured in skydiving accident in Italy

VICENZA, ITALY — A soldier with the 173rd Airborne Brigade was seriously injured in a skydiving accident Sunday in an incident that killed an Italian instructor, according to news reports.

The accident occurred at about noon Sunday near the Arturo Ferrarin airport in Thiene near Vicenza. The airport hosts the private company Skydive Thiene, which did not answer the phone Sunday.

The accident resulted from the two men's parachutes becoming entangled, according to Italy 24 News, and both men plummeted to the ground.

The instructor, 38, was not named.

The soldier was being treated at San Bortolo hospital in Vicenza, a spokesman for the 173rd Brigade said.

"He has serious injuries, but we are very hopeful," Maj. Chris Bradley said. "We're praying for his safety. He's a tough guy."

