$141 million construction project planned at Army base in Germany

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division fire light machine guns during an exercise at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 1, 2020. Germany and the U.S. are planning a major construction project at the sprawling training area, which was not included in a Pentagon plan to withdraw thousands of American troops from Germany.

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – The U.S. Army and German Armed Forces are moving forward with a joint, multiyear construction project at the Grafenwoehr Training Area in Bavaria.

Under the project, which officials estimate will cost 119 million euros, or around $141 million, 25 buildings will be constructed on nearly 100 acres of land in part of the training area known as Camp Normandy, the German military said in a statement.

The new construction will replace “old and dilapidated” buildings used to house German troops, news outlet Onetz.de said.

The new buildings will also help to address an accommodation shortage that is expected to arise if the U.S. goes ahead with plans to increase troop rotations and assignments to Grafenwoehr, which was not one of the U.S. military facilities earmarked for closure or a reduction in force size when the Pentagon unveiled plans in July to withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany.

The drawdown was called for by President Donald Trump, who has long derided Germany as delinquent on its NATO defense spending obligations.

On top of the additional American troops, around 1,400 German troops are expected to be based at Grafenwoehr, creating the potential for an accommodation crunch, said Lt. Col. Florian Rommel, commander of the German training area at the site.

Plans for the project are expected to be presented next month and construction could begin early next year, Rommel said.

Militaries from allied and partner nations train at Grafenwoehr, which is the Army’s largest and most sophisticated permanent training area in Europe.

Stars and Stripes reporter Marcus Kloeckner contributed to this report.

