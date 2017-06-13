1 injured after shooting at Munich station during police check

BERLIN — At least one person has been injured in a shooting at a subway station in a suburb of Munich, German police said Tuesday.

The shooting occurred during a morning police check at the Unterfoehring subway station, Munich police spokesman Michael Riehlein said.

He said a weapon was fired during the check, but could not immediately say whether it was fired by police or by a suspect.

Police later tweeted that at least one person was injured.

Munich's Merkur newspaper reported that witnesses said the suspect took a police officer's pistol and then shot her, and also injured others at the scene.

Riehlein said the area has been secured and that there was no danger to the wider public.

