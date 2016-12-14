Edelweiss guests can soon bunk with their dogs

Beginning February, the Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch-Partenkirchen will have a limited number of standard rooms that can accommodate guests with pet dogs.

The resort announced this week that it was converting a limited number of standard rooms to accommodate guests with pet dogs.

“We realize that dogs are an important part of the servicemember family,” Clesson Allman, the resort’s general manager, said in a news release. “We wanted to provide guests the opportunity to experience this incredible vacation destination with the companionship of their four-legged friends.”

Edelweiss is one of four Armed Forces Recreation Centers located around the world for Defense Department personnel and their families. It’s nestled in southern Germany’s Bavarian Alps.

The resort plans to convert seven rooms on the ground floor for guests and their dogs. Carpet in those rooms will be replaced with tile; scratch guards will be installed and a fenced area will be set up outside, the release said. The rooms are expected to be ready starting Feb. 3.

Dogs won’t be allowed in the main lobby, restaurants or most hotel common areas. Dog-friendly rooms will have a separate entrance, resort officials said, emphasizing that pets will be kept as separate as possible from nonpet owners.

The dog rooms — standard rooms equipped with two queen beds — are an extra $15 per room, per night, with a maximum of two dogs allowed. A $150 refundable security deposit will also be placed on the room, and guests are responsible for any damage caused by their dog, resort officials said.

Reservations for the rooms must be made in advance.

Other rules apply to guests and their dogs, including a requirement that dogs must be kept in a dog carrier or cage if left in the room unattended, to prevent room damage.

Cats aren’t allowed because guests might be allergic to them.

Guests may also stay with their dogs in some of the cabins at Edelweiss.

To book a dog room, call the resort’s vacation planning center Monday to Friday at: +049 (0) 8821-9440.

