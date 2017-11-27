During JSA visit, S. Korean defense minister warns North not to violate armistice again

PANMUNJOM, South Korea — South Korea’s defense minister said North Korea violated the armistice between the two countries by firing at a fleeing defector and it “must not happen again” as he got a firsthand look Monday at the bullet-riddled scene of the border dash.

The North Korean soldier was severely wounded on Nov. 13 when he jumped out a military jeep and ran across the Military Demarcation Line while other North Korean troops opened fire in the truce village of Panmunjom.

Defense Minister Song Young-moo noted much of the gunfire came from automatic rifles, which was a breach of the armistice that ended the 1950-53 Korean War.

He also praised the U.S. and South Korean security forces who rescued the defector but didn’t return fire, which officials have said was critical in preventing an escalation in hostilities between the two sides.

The defector, who has been identified only by his last name Oh, remains hospitalized but his condition has stabilized.

Song said shooting toward the South, crossing the MDL and carrying automatic rifles in the area were all violations of the terms of the truce that ended the fighting but kept the two countries technically in a state of war.

“A situation like this must not happen again,” Song said, standing near the wall where South Korean soldiers found the defector collapsed and bleeding in a pile of leaves.

“The cool-headed judgment of the situation and measures of the U.S. and South Korean security battalion leaders in the urgent and dangerous situation was very appropriate,” he added.

North Korean soldiers stood guard on the other side, watching and filming every move. The communist state has reportedly replaced all of its soldiers in the jointly patrolled area, the only point in the Demilitarized Zone where troops from both sides face each other.

Evidence of the shooting, which was the first in the jointly patrolled area in the heart of the Demilitarized Zone since 1984, was everywhere. Turned-up earth was still fresh on a trench that was dug by North Korean soldiers last week in an apparent bid to stop further escapes.

Five bullet holes pierced a metal wall on a tower across the street from the row of conference buildings that straddle the MDL. A tree also was hit.

Lt. Cmdr. Daniel McShane, an officer with the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission, said the bullets reached as far as about 200 yards south of the border line and pierced windows in a nearby building.

