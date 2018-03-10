DODEA school transmogrified into Hogwarts for Read Across America

Students and teachers at Ansbach Middle High School, dressed as characters from the Harry Potter series, grab magic-themed snacks to support Read Across America, at Ansbach, Germany, Friday, March 9, 2018.

ANSBACH, Germany – Students and faculty of Ansbach Middle High School cast a charm on their school to transform it into the famed Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry to celebrate Read Across America this week.

Read Across America is a nationwide day to celebrate reading, usually done on Dr. Seuss’ birthday, March 2. However, since so many of the students and faculty are avid Harry Potter fans, Ansbach decided to go with the J.K. Rowling books instead of the traditional Dr. Seuss theme.

Throughout the week, students were sorted into wizarding houses and collected “house points” for dressing up as characters, answering Harry Potter trivia and participating in challenges that encouraged students to read the books.

“It’s not about whether you’re as much of a Harry Potter fan as some of the teachers or other students, it’s about being passionate about reading,” language arts teacher Daren Schuettpelz told his students at an assembly.

The weeklong enchantment transformation concluded with a game of quidditch that pitted the class houses against one another to the cheers of many dressed as characters from the Harry Potter series.

