DODEA is bringing back 'Principal of the Year' program

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — The military school system is reinstating a program to recognize and honor its principals.

Through Feb. 17, principals with the Department of Defense Education Activity can be nominated for “Principal of the Year” in two categories, elementary and secondary.

Those selected from DODEA will be recognized nationally along with principals at public and private schools across the United States.

While DODEA annually nominates its teachers for national teaching recognition, the principal recognition program was on “a brief hiatus … due to a shift in agency focus and priorities,” said DODEA-Europe spokesman Will Griffin.

The last time DODEA selected a principal of the year was in 2010.

DODEA “has re-established the Principal of the Year recognition programs for elementary and secondary principals as a way to showcase our talented school-based administrators and to have them compete at the national level,” Griffin said in a statement. DODEA “is proud of principals’ hard work to educate, engage, and empower each student to succeed in a dynamic world,” he said.

Parents, students, teachers and community members can submit nominations here.

