DOD IDs 3 Green Berets killed in Jordan

The Pentagon has identified the three Special Forces soldiers supporting the anti-Islamic State coalition who died after their convoy came under fire on Friday while entering a military base in Jordan. From left to right: Staff Sgt. Matthew C. Lewellen, 27; Staff Sgt. Kevin J. McEnroe, 30; and Staff Sgt. James F. Moriarty, 27.

The Green Berets were identified in a statement released Sunday as Staff Sgt. Matthew C. Lewellen, 27; Staff Sgt. Kevin J. McEnroe, 30; and Staff Sgt. James F. Moriarty, 27. All three were assigned to the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Campbell, Ky., and were supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

The incident is under investigation, the military said.

The U.S. Special Operations Command said in a statement that all three of the decorated soldiers killed in the attack had served multiple overseas tours.

Lewellen, a native of Lawrence, Kan., had more than six years of service in the Army and was serving his second overseas tour. Among his awards were a Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, and a Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.

Tucson native McEnroe was an eight-year Army veteran on his third overseas tour. His awards include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal and Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.

Hailing from Kerrville, Texas, Moriarty, had more than five years of service in the Army. This was his second overseas tour. His awards include the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

The deaths bring to seven the number of Americans killed in action since the start of the anti-Islamic State mission in 2014.

