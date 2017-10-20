Dispersed Army brigade synchronizes for run around the world

Soldiers with Task Force Falcon, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, run as part of the brigade's "world run" event in Illesheim, Germany, on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Brigade soldiers ran simultaneously in 14 locations spanning the United States, Europe, the Middle East and South Korea.

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — A group of soldiers spread around the world synchronized their watches to go on a formation “run around the world” Friday to show that while they may be separated geographically, but they are still one unit.

The Army’s 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, consisting of almost 3,000 soldiers stationed in 14 countries across the globe, ran four miles at each of their locations, at the exact same time.

“While we are globally dispersed, we share a commonality in mission focus and readiness to support Army and Combatant Commander requirements,” said brigade commander Col. Clair Gill. “Additionally, we are taking this opportunity to not only acknowledge the diversity of our geography, but also the diversity of our team.”

To soldiers in New York state, this was a morning run at 8 a.m., while others in South Korea started out at 9 p.m. Conditions ran the gamut from Middle East heat to cool and drizzly in Illesheim, Germany.

“As you can imagine, we have a much warmer climate than Europe, [South Korea] or Fort Drum,” said Capt. Joshua Heiner, one of the 10CAB soldiers stationed in Kuwait, prior to the run. “Thankfully, the summer heat has broken and it’s only forecast to be in the mid-90s, compared to the 120- to 130-degree highs that we’ve been working and living in for the past few months.”

