Defense Department identifies Army casualty in Jordan
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: January 9, 2017
A soldier supporting the U.S.-led war effort against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria has died in a noncombat incident, the Pentagon said Monday.
Spc. Isiah L. Booker of Cibolo, Texas, died Saturday in Jordan, the Defense Department said.
Booker, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group, from Fort Cambell, Ky., died while operating construction equipment. No further details were immediately available.
The incident is under investigation.
