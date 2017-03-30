Concern mounts that N. Korea may be prepping for 6th nuclear test

SEOUL, South Korea — Fresh satellite images showed increased activity at North Korea’s main nuclear-testing site, experts said, amid mounting concern the communist state is preparing to conduct a sixth underground atomic explosion.

A vehicle and a group of 70 to 100 people were spotted in commercial imagery from Tuesday, according to 38 North, a website that monitors the North’s activities.

“Such a gathering hasn’t been seen since January 4, 2013, which was followed by a nuclear test on February 12,” said the analysis by experts Joseph S. Bermudez Jr. and Jack Liu.

It also recorded a continued pumping of water out of the north portal despite recent snowfall, “presumably to keep the tunnels dry for communications and monitoring equipment.”

In addition, it appeared that rubble was being removed and dumping was occurring on the tailings pile near the portal, according to 38 North, which is run by the U.S.-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University.

The report posted Wednesday followed earlier sightings of vehicles and other activity at the mountainous Punggye-ri site.

But the authors stressed it was impossible to determine if the activity was preparation for another nuclear test or a ploy.

“The North Koreans know when commercial satellites are passing overhead and typically try to avoid activities during that time,” they said. “The fact these formations can be seen suggests that Pyongyang is sending a political message that the sixth nuclear test will be conducted soon. Alternatively, it may be engaged in a well-planned game of brinkmanship.”

North Korea has conducted five atomic tests — one in 2006, 2009 and 2013 and two last year. It also has stepped up its weapons program with the stated goal of developing a nuclear-tipped missile that could target the U.S. mainland.

Pyongyang has test-fired more than two dozen ballistic missiles since last year despite punishing U.N. Security Council sanctions and international condemnation.

It frequently times the tests to coincide with high-profile political events. That has raised speculation a nuclear test could occur in connection with a planned meeting between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping next week or the April 15 birthday of North Korea’s late founder Kim Il Sung.

This story will be updated.

