Computer glitch caused some Service Credit Union members to get billed twice

Members did business at the Kleber branch of Service Credit Union on March 2, 2018. On March 1, some members of Service Credit Union at U.S. military bases in Germany were double debited due to a computer error

STUTTGART, Germany — Members of Service Credit Union at U.S. military bases in Germany were double debited due to a computer error on Thursday, resulting in account overdrafts as rent payments came due on the first of the month.

The situation set off a brief panic for some members of the New Hampshire-based credit union. A member service representative said hundreds of calls came pouring in as people became aware of the situation; however, the matter was quickly resolved, a credit union official said.

“Service Credit Union resolved the issue less than three hours after posting,” said Lori Holmes, a credit union spokeswoman. “At that time, the extra debits were credited back to the members’ accounts and all fees were reversed.”

The situation was caused by a problem with system maintenance, resulting in some members getting double debited for international bill pay postings. The credit union didn’t say exactly how many people were affected.

For personnel overseas, the first of the month is a time when a host of monthly bills come due, including rental payments, which can be more than $3,000 per month in some parts of Germany.

Earlier this year, a similar situation occurred for some customers at Community Bank, which also operates at military installations overseas.

Holmes said she doesn’t expect the problem to occur again.

“Service Credit Union is confident that the issue has been fully resolved now and in the future,” Holmes said.

vandiver.john@stripes.com

Twitter: @john_vandiver

