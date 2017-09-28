Woman saved by rescue swimmer, Coast Guard

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Police say a woman was saved by a rescue swimmer and the U.S. Coast Guard after she was swept into the water by high surf in Narragansett.

Narragansett police say the 39-year-old Cranston woman and a 28-year-old Providence man were both knocked into the water Wednesday night. The man was able to swim back to safety, but the woman was not.

Police say a rescue buoy was thrown to the woman and a rescue swimmer from the Middletown Fire Department, who happened to be nearby, swam out to her. He waited with her until they were both picked up by a Coast Guard boat.

Police say the woman was taken to a hospital for possible signs of hypothermia.