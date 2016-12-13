US Coast Guard aids toy delivery on Hawaiian Island

Members of Coast Guard Station Maui and the Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division Kahului corps deliver 800 toys and clothes to the children of Molokai Dec. 9, 2016.

WAILUKU, Hawaii — The U.S. Coast Guard is helping the Salvation Army deliver presents in Hawaii after a ferry stopped running, disrupting the charity's normal operation.

The Maui News reported that the Molokai ferry stopped running in October after years of reportedly losing money. Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division Kahului corps officer Lt. Romelia Howard contacted the coast guard for help completing the annual journey to Molokai.

The coast guard stepped in Friday to help the Salvation Army deliver 800 toys and clothes to Molokai children. A crew from the Coast Guard station in Maui loaded the toys onto a 45-foot motor lifeboat alongside Howard and her crew.

