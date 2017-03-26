Trawler captain evacuated by Coast Guard off Virginia coast
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 26, 2017
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Coast Guard helicopter crew has conducted a medical evacuation off the coast of Virginia after receiving an emergency alert from a fishing vessel.
Authorities say the Fifth District command center in Portsmouth received an electronic beacon alert Sunday from the 75-foot trawler Capt Nathan, about 50 miles east of Chincoteague, with three people aboard.
The Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba and a Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Atlantic City in New Jersey were diverted to the scene, where they learned that the captain of the trawler was suffering symptoms of a stroke.
The man was airlifted to Cape May Airport in New Jersey, then transferred to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Army to test Lockheed laser system that can zap drones
French school shooting: 4 shot, 10 hurt, student arrested
Documents detail Flynn payments from Russian interests
As Mosul campaign continues, Q West to ‘get bigger, but it won’t get nicer’
Implications of nude-photo scandal keenly felt by Navy’s medical community
Senior Calif. National Guard officer accused of jealousy, illegal career blockade against subordinate