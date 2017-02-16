Report: Coast Guard recruit died because of heat-related illness, underlying condition

A Coast Guard recruit died this summer as a result of a heat-related illness exacerbated by an underlying medical condition, according to the service's Major Incident Investigation Report.

Seaman recruit Aaron Redd collapsed during a fitness assessment at Training Center Cape May, New Jersey on July 1. He died July 7th at Cape Regional Medical Center, according to the Coast Guard.

According to the report's summary of findings, it was determined that Redd’s medical condition did not disqualify him from the military, but the training center has strengthened its practices and procedures with regard to in-processing recruits to “improve safety for all.”

“This tragic and sudden event was the impetus for a thorough review of our safety policies,” Capt. Owen Gibbons, commanding officer, said in a news release.

The news release did not disclose Redd's underlying medical condition.

The 21-year-old recruit was from Stafford, Virginia. He collapsed after completing a 1.5-mile run, which was part of his initial physical fitness assessment. He enlisted in the Coast Guard June 28 and was a member of Recruit Company Delta-193.

In August, he was made an honorary graduate during the ceremony for his recruit company. His parents attended the ceremony.