Person escapes fire on boat off Whidbey Island
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 22, 2017
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — One person is safe after the Coast Guard responded to a massive boat fire off Whidbey Island, Washington.
KOMO-TV reported that the boat was about nine miles off shore, west of Point Partridge on Thursday night.
A thick plume of black smoke could be seen for several miles.
The Coast Guard says one person who was on the boat made it safely away from the fire in a dinghy.
That person was picked up by a passing boat and taken to John Wayne Marina in Sequim.
No word yet if the boater had any injuries or what caused the fire.
The Coast Guard set up a safety zone around the burning boat.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Navy's wartime capabilities mesh with Virgin Islands recovery mission
Pence applauds UN resolution on peacekeeping reform
Army announces troop rotations for Kuwait; 3,500 from Fort Bliss will deploy
Senate rejects bipartisan push for new US war authorization
Authorities investigating attempt to enter Aviano base with false ID
Ramstein run adds color to gray day in Germany