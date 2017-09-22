Person escapes fire on boat off Whidbey Island

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — One person is safe after the Coast Guard responded to a massive boat fire off Whidbey Island, Washington.

KOMO-TV reported that the boat was about nine miles off shore, west of Point Partridge on Thursday night.

A thick plume of black smoke could be seen for several miles.

The Coast Guard says one person who was on the boat made it safely away from the fire in a dinghy.

That person was picked up by a passing boat and taken to John Wayne Marina in Sequim.

No word yet if the boater had any injuries or what caused the fire.

The Coast Guard set up a safety zone around the burning boat.

