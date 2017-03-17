Missing US kayaker found on uninhabited Puerto Rico island
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 17, 2017
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The U.S. Coast Guard said that a kayaker from Florida who went missing off Puerto Rico's west coast was found Friday on a nearby, uninhabited island.
The agency said 25-year-old Josh Kaufman was spotted on a cliff on Desecheo island, which lies between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Officials said he had last been seen early Thursday afternoon after he took off in a green kayak from the popular tourist town of Rincon. Kaufman was not wearing a life jacket.
Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad said Kaufman was found in good condition.
Authorities said they did not have a hometown for him.
