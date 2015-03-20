International affairs forum to pay tribute to former Coast Guard vice admiral
By ANDREW ROSENTHAL | The Record-Eagle | Published: January 24, 2021
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (Tribune News Service) — You probably recognize the names
You may or may not know about
Each were the recipients of the Harmon Trophy, a set of international awards to recognize the world's most outstanding aviators.
Currier, the 28th Vice Commandant of the
He retired in
The presentation features remarks from
"This is a man that rose to the second highest post in the
"People liked this guy because he was unselfish. He was caring. He was an inspiring leader. People wanted to be like him."
Lehnert called Currier a "servant leader" — one who looked out for people that work for him and kept his primary mission in focus. "He was an individual who really took his oath to support defend the constitution seriously," he said.
Lehnert, a retired Major General with the
"He genuinely cared about others and worked tirelessly to make the world a better place," Lehnert said.
The Harmon Trophy is typically presented to the recipient by the president of the home country its recipient lives in. At the time in the
The ceremony never happened, and Currier had no knowledge of the award for years. It is currently in the
"The people who are on it are anybody who's been anybody in aviation," Currier said in his exit interview from the USCG.
That same video will be played at the virtual memorial scheduled for Monday, which details what Currier remembers of the day of the rescue and his aviation career before and after that.
Bloye said what struck him the most about Currier whenever he encountered him was how humble and approachable he was. One of his retirement activities was as a board member for the IAF.
"He really wanted to learn about our school and help our students," Bloye said.
Bloye said the scholarship will recognize Currier's love of flying and support those who need financial assistance in flight school.
