Injured mariner rescued by Coast Guard, flown to Honolulu

HONOLULU (Tribune News Service) — An injured mariner aboard a cargo vessel 9 miles south of Honolulu was rescued by Coast Guard crews Wednesday and brought to Oahu.

The 43-year-old man was reported to be in stable condition.

A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew flew the man back to the air station where an ambulance was waiting to take him to Straub Medical Center.

At 4 a.m., Saturday, the captain of the Adonis, a 984-foot commercial cargo vessel, notified the Coast Guard that a crewmember had suffered a hand injury.

The Coast Guard flight surgeon recommended a medevac fearing the man's injury could worsen if left untreated. The ship's crew was told to set course for Oahu, where Coast Guard crews would rendezvous upon arrival.

The weather at the time of the medevac was reportedly winds of 20 mph and seas up to 6 feet.

"Our aircrews train diligently to ensure they are prepared for this type of situation, " Lt. Donald Murrow, a rescue pilot at Air Station Barbers Point, said in a news release.

