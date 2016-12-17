Ingalls delivers national security cutter Munro to Coast Guard
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 17, 2016
PASCAGOULA, Miss. — Ingalls Shipbuilding has delivered a U.S. Coast Guard ship.
The Pascagoula shipyard, owned by Huntington Ingalls Industries, announced Friday that it had handed over the 418-foot national security cutter Munro. The Coast Guard signed a $487 million contract with Ingalls in 2013 to build the Munro, the sixth in its class. Ingalls is building two more, planning to deliver the Kimball in 2018 and the Midgett in 2019.
The handover means the crew moves aboard and takes over the ship. Ingalls will finish some work before the ship's scheduled departure in February.
Douglas Munro is the Coast Guard's only Medal of Honor winner. He was killed evacuating Marines during the World War II battle of Guadalcanal in 1942.
The Coast Guard plans to commission the ship April 1 in Seattle.
