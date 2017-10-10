Hurricane Nate sinks 30 or more boats in Mississippi

A shrimp boat is sunk at its mooring along the Pascagoula River in Moss Point, Mississippi, on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 after Hurricane Nate made landfall on Mississippi's Gulf Coast.

BILOXI, Miss. — Officials have so far found about 30 boats that sank or ran aground in Mississippi during Hurricane Nate.

Mississippi Department of Marine Resources spokeswoman Melissa Scallan said Monday that more may be identified in coming days.

The U.S. Coast Guard says at least six vessels may be threats to leak fuel or other pollution — three in Pass Christian and three in Moss Point. The Coast Guard says it is working with owners of most of those boats to remove them.

Jackson County Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says his office is responding to barrels and other containers washed ashore that may be pollution threats.

The Coast Guard advises anyone with waterway pollution concerns to call the National Response Center at 1-800-424-8802 or the Coast Guard Sector Mobile at 251-441-6211.