Former police officer recounts night he was shot by Coast Guard veteran

Officials lead Coast Guardsman Adrian Loya of Chesapeake, Va., center, into District Court on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2015, in Falmouth, Mass., where he was arraigned on charges of killing a woman, injuring another and shooting a police officer.

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (Tribune News Service) — Bourne Police Officer Jared MacDonald was on patrol in Sagamore early on Feb. 5, 2015, when he got a call to respond to a car fire at a Monument Beach condominium complex. As he arrived, he parked his cruiser at the end of the road near the complex because the flaming car was impassable. By this time, a second call had come in to alert him that he was also responding to a shooting.

He grabbed a rifle from his cruiser, he testified Wednesday in Barnstable Superior Court.

"I asked the troopers to make sure the road was blocked off," he said.

While attempting to get to the condominium where the shooting occurred, he heard someone running through the woods. He tried to cross a parking lot to get closer to a dumpster he could use as cover.

"I was in a crouched position with a pistol and moving quickly with my knees bent," he said. "I did not make it."

MacDonald was one of three people shot that night by Adrian Loya during an elaborately staged home invasion and police ambush that involved setting his car on fire as a distraction. Loya is on trial for murder and multiple other charges, including armed kidnapping and arson.

"I didn't know where I was hit, but I knew I had been hit right away," MacDonald, who wore an American flag tie, said on the witness stand.

Other police officers came to his aid.

"Trooper (Nathan) Monteiro put me on his shoulder and carried me out," he said.

A state police crime lab chemist, Amy Joy, who also testified Wednesday, held up the uniform that had been cut off the injured officer that night as he was being flown by helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital, and pointed out a bullet hole in the back.

To this day MacDonald continues to suffer from nerve damage and other injuries from that night, he told the jury. He has since retired from the police force.

On his 31st birthday, Loya forced his way into a condominium on Roundhouse Road armed with multiple guns and shot two women, killing Lisa Trubnikova and seriously injuring her wife, Anna.

Loya, now 33, had driven to Cape Cod from his home in Chesapeake, Virginia, a few days before the shootings and checked into the Quality Inn off the Bourne Rotary. He monitored the couple using a recording device he had placed in a tree outside their residence about four months earlier during a separate trip. He wrote a 250-page "essay" detailing reasons he wanted to kill Lisa Trubnikova, according to information in a search warrant application.

Loya, a former Coast Guard information technology specialist, had met Lisa when the two were stationed at a Coast Guard base in Kodiak, Alaska. At the time of her death Lisa Trubnikova was stationed at Joint Base Cape Cod and Anna Trubnikova, a fellow petty officer, was stationed in Woods Hole.

The long-awaited trial began Monday, with testimony starting Tuesday afternoon. Cape and Islands First Assistant District Attorney Brian Glenny has so far primarily called first responders and residents of the Sea Watch Village condominium complex as witnesses to create an overview of the chaotic night for jurors.

Earlier Wednesday, Bourne Police Chief Dennis Woodside and state police Sgt. Brandyn Henson described the scene when they entered the Trubnikovas' home after the attack. Loya listened intently to their testimony, often touching his thick, black beard or grasping his knee.

"I saw a female victim, riddled with bullets, facedown, not breathing, in front of her closet," Henson said of how he found Lisa Trubnikova that morning.

Woodside, who was the first to enter the couple's bedroom, said neither woman had a pulse when he initially checked, but Anna Trubnikova, whom he found lying on her side motionless with a phone rested on her ear, made a "low gasp" sound. She then began to respond to his questions, he said. Officers removed a handcuff from one of her wrists.

Anna Trubnikova survived being shot four times. Her wife had 11 bullet wounds. A small dog was in a cage in the corner of the room, Woodside said.

Henson and another officer applied pressure to a bullet wound in Anna Trubnikova's chest, while Woodside escorted rescuers into the home.

In his opening statement, Glenny said the Trubnikovas were awakened in their bed that morning when Loya "blasted" his way into the home. They had tried to hide behind a mattress as Loya fired 15 rounds of ammunition at them, he said.

Paramedics initially were hesitant to enter because apparent improvised explosive devices were placed around the neighborhood, including near the women's condo, Woodside said. A state police bomb squad sergeant testified that the devices were not live.

On his way to the condo, Woodside had encountered Loya, who had been taken into custody and was lying facedown on the ground in handcuffs. Loya, who was "compliant" and "calm," told the chief he had acted alone and had carried out the attack because he previously had been "sexually assaulted," Woodside said. Loya mentioned Lisa's name, but Woodside testified he could not make out exactly what he said.

Loya had surrendered to police after leaving a rifle on the deck of another condominium in the complex.

Alex Voronov, who lives at 71 Roundhouse Road with his wife and 2-year-old daughter, told the jury he awoke sometime after 2 a.m. and heard shots fired or an explosion. When he went to his deck, he saw a man taking off a belt and earmuffs, he said.

He told his wife, Irina, to call 911 twice – once to report the gunfire and again when he realized the man had left a rifle on top of an empty box, which had contained their daughter's crib, on their deck. The man had walked off Voronov's deck with his hands in the air, he testified.

After Loya surrendered, he was taken to the Bourne Police Department, where he agreed to be interviewed. A portion of that recorded interview was played for the jury.

In the video, Loya, who spoke in an even tone, addressed the officers as "sir" and answered their questions in a formal manner.

He told Bourne Detective John Doble that he shot the women because one of them had sexually assaulted him two years earlier.

"It's been two years since then, and I've obviously been severely, not mentally handicapped, but traumatized," Loya said in the interview.

Loya's attorney, Drew Segadelli, does not contest Loya carried out the attack but maintains his client is not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. Prosecutors are seeking to prove that he was sane and able to understand the wrongfulness of his actions at the time.

The trial will resume Thursday when jurors are taken to Roundhouse Road to view the neighborhood, including the condominium where the women were shot.

